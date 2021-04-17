Sen. Lindsey Graham blasts Democrats court-packing plan; says Biden has created 'instability'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., slammed Democrats on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” for their attempt to pack the Supreme Court, calling it a “dramatic, bold move,” and saying he would “destroy the Supreme Court as we know it.”

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: [The Supreme Court] is conservative and they want it to be liberal. There’s nothing broken about the Supreme Court. There are nine justices, it’s been that way since 1869, I think. They want to turn the court upside-down to pack it with liberals because they don’t like the makeup of the court. And what will happen is that every time one party takes over from the other, we’ll change the number of Justices…it will destroy the rule of law as we know. This is the biggest assault on the rule of law and the independent judiciary in my lifetime.

The idea of packing the court so liberals can make it liberal, rather than changing the makeup through the election process the way we’ve done it for a long time. So, this is a very dramatic, bold move, and I’ll do everything in my power to stop it in the Senate because it would destroy the Supreme Court as we know it. It would become a political football.

Sen. Graham also discussed several other policies of the Biden administration, including the crisis at the southern border and the decision to withdrawl troops from Afghanistan.

SEN. GRAHAM: I’ve never been more worried than I am now about the world at large…you’ve got the Russians threatening to go into Ukraine, you’ve got China threatening Taiwan, we’re going to withdraw completely from Afghanistan, make sure the Taliban take care of Al Qaida and ISIS, that’s insane. So, Joe Biden has created a lot of instability in a very short period of time, and if he doesn’t change his policies on the border, the worst is yet to come. If he doesn’t get tougher with the Iranians, they’re going to have a bomb before you know it. I’m really worried about the world under the Biden administration. They’re clueless, in my view, in terms of the threats we face at the border and abroad.

