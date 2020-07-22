Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's latest wig, 'mint green,' makes a statement

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., has been making a statement wearing colorful wigs as she fulfills her political duties.

Her staff clarified to media that her wig on Tuesday wasn’t blue but mint green.

Women on Twitter rushed to commend her for her style and confidence in the face of backlash from conservative men.

One woman in the know gave the inside scoop about women in the public eye: “To the men who think Senator Sinema wearing a wig is weird: I hate to break this to you… but most of the women you’ve found fantasized about on TV and in magazines have hair tied to and clipped to their heads.”

Said one fan: “Incredible, right? Imagine being a statesperson AND interesting. So few achieve either, let alone both.”

After wearing a lavender-pink wig on the Senate floor in May, her office said Sinema was setting an example of social distancing from hair salons with a $12.99 wig.

Sinema has been perceived as a moderate Democrat and hails from a state that will likely be a key battleground for candidates in the 2020 presidential election.

The number of people hospitalized in Arizona for treatment of coronavirus infections is still on a slight downward trend but deaths remain high as officials review death certificates and attribute more deaths to the virus, authorities said Tuesday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Arizona has reported 148,683 confirmed cases and 2,913 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.