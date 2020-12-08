Sen. Kennedy predicts 'tough time with confirmation' for Biden HHS pick Becerra

President-elect Joe Biden‘s nomination of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be the next health and human services secretary doesn’t make sense to Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

“Other than the fact that Mr. Becerra has no health care training, other than the fact that — based on his behavior — he celebrates abortion, other than the fact he wants to take away on-the-job, employer-provided health insurance of about 190 million Americans, I guess he’s fine,” Kennedy told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

BIDEN’S HHS PICK BECERRA SUED THE TRUMP ADMIN MORE THAN 100 TIMES AS CALIFORNIA AG: HERE ARE SOME OF HIS CASES

“I’m obviously being facetious,” the Republican senator emphasized.

“I think he’s going to have a tough time with confirmation,” Kennedy said. “I don’t understand this pick by Mr. Biden.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., stated Monday he would not vote to confirm Becerra, and anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List urged other Republican senators to “stop this unacceptable nomination from going forward.”

“Xavier Becerra spent his career attacking pro-life Americans and tried to force crisis pregnancy centers to advertise abortions,” Cotton wrote on Twitter. “He’s been a disaster in California and he is unqualified to lead HHS. I’ll be voting no, and Becerra should be rejected by the Senate.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before becoming attorney general in California, Becerra served 12 terms in Congress.

As California’s AG, Becerra has sued the Trump administration more than 100 times.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham and Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.