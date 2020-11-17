Sen. Kennedy: Media's disparate treatment of Biden, Trump will 'undermine democracy'

Senate Judiciary Committee member John N. Kennedy, R-La., said Tuesday that the media suddenly struck a different tone this week when they questioned President-elect Joe Biden almost exclusively about his viewpoint of President Trump.

That lighthearted, friendly tone was in sharp contrast to the often-combative questioning of Trump during the last four years, Kennedy said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“You would have to be a special kind of stupid not to see the disparate treatment between Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump,” Kennedy said. “I think since he was selected by the managerial elite in the Democratic Party I think the toughest question that Mr. Biden has been asked is does he support children and prosperity and probably the second toughest question is does he like ponies?”

Kennedy called such a strong and partisan dichotomy “very dangerous for our democracy.”

“You know, here’s a news flash: Politicians lie — not always — but sometimes they hide the truth,” he said.

So the media should act as a bulwark against the agendas and actions of politicians rather than the demeanor expressed at the Wilmington, Del., forum this week.

Host Tucker Carlson played a montage of journalists asking Biden questions during the event, including NBC News’ Geoff Bennett, who questioned what “the biggest threat to your transition [is] right now, given President Trump’s unprecedented attempt to obstruct and delay a smooth transfer of power.”

Another journalist asked Biden point-blank if he wants Trump to concede the race yet.

“I have never seen anything like this,” continued Kennedy.

He remarked that decades ago when he began his career in Louisiana state government, the press corps were “equal opportunity ‘A-holes,'” — but their treatment of Biden and his surrogates means that has changed, he said.