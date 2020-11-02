Sen. Kennedy calls Trump 'an insult to the political elite' who never 'talks down' to the working class

The devotion of Donald Trump voters to their candidate stems from two factors, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday.

“The American people elected him as an insult to the political elite in Washington, D.C.,” Kennedy told host Tucker Carlson. “I think the American people also elected him because he never talked down to them.”

Carlson had opened his program by marveling at the turnout for a Saturday night Trump rally in Butler, Pa., one of four events the president held in the Keystone State that day.

“I’m just amazed by these photographs,” Carlson told Kennedy, “not because they portend certain electoral results but because they are so against what everybody in the world I live in believes.”

The host then asked Kennedy how, if the elites and people in wealthier areas find Trump “evil,” why millions continue to come out to support the president.

“If I had to put it another way, and this statement I think crosses party lines,” Kennedy stated, “many, many Americans — both Democrats and Republicans — look at the leadership in Washington, D.C., on both sides of the aisle including the bureaucracy, and they wonder how we made it through the birth canal.”

Kennedy added that Trump represents a Republican Party more interested in helping people by giving them a “hand up” as opposed to liberal Democrats seeking to give a “handout.”

“My Democratic friends want to see a society of safety nets where no one has to take responsibility [and] where it’s always somebody else’s fault [and] where every child gets a trophy,” he said. “Republicans reject that.”