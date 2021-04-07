Sen. Kennedy blasts MLB commissioner: ‘Go to Amazon, buy a spine and answer questions’

President Biden, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp need to have a public dialogue about the state’s election law, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told “The Faulkner Focus” on Wednesday. Kennedy called on Manfred and Biden to sit down and answer questions about the decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta over the new law.

MOVING MLB ALL-STAR GAME FROM ATLANTA IS ‘SERIOUS MISTAKE,’ FORMER COMMISSIONER FAY VINCENT SAYS

JOHN KENNEDY: Harris, I, I don’t hate anybody and I try to see grace wherever I can find it. But the decision by Mr. Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball to turn baseball into a blue sport, it just really makes me want to heave.

Whether you agree or disagree with the Georgia law, I don’t think any of us, I know I don’t, want to have to think about politics when we watch baseball. And what disturbs me equally about Mr. Manfred’s decision is he hasn’t explained it.”

…

He hasn’t explained why he thinks that Georgia’s law, which I think was an honest effort toward election integrity, is racist. Now, Mr. Manfred, he looks like a smart guy, went to Cornell. He graduated from Harvard Law School. He probably washed his hands before it was cool. I think if he’s going to do this to Major League Baseball, he owes an explanation.

And what I would like to see him do is come on your show or one of your colleague’s shows, not just for three minutes, but for 30 minutes. I think he needs to go to Amazon, bUy a spine online and come on your show, maybe with Governor Kemp and let Commissioner Manfred explain why millions of Americans who support election integrity are racist.

…

And after he’s done, I think President Biden needs to come on unscripted for 30 minutes. Now, the president has made a very serious accusation. He has said everybody who believes in having an I.D., showing an I.D. before you vote is a racist. He said that everybody who is opposed to ballot harvesting, and we’ve seen the treachery of that, is a racist. … I didn’t like it when Vice President Harris called President Biden, then both candidates, a racist because he didn’t support school busing. And I don’t like it now.

