Sen Josh Hawley expands probe into groups allegedly funding anti-ICE riots, threatens subpoenas

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., expanded his investigation into alleged financial support for anti-ICE riots across the country Thursday, threatening subpoenas against at least three organizations.

Hawley says he has yet to hear a response from organizations he is probing for potentially supporting riots in Los Angeles in recent days. He told Fox News Digital in an interview that he will seek subpoenas against the organizations if they do not comply, which they have yet to do.

The senator also said he would pursue public hearings on the issue.

“If it’s not public and transparent, then there’s no point,” he said.

Hawley wrote letters to three left-wing groups, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and the Union del Barrio (UD), on Wednesday.

CHIRLA did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Wednesday. PSL and UD did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

“This is not spontaneous, and the proof of that can be seen as the riots are spreading to Chicago, to St. Louis,” Hawley told Fox. “Somebody is paying for all of this, and we’ve got to get to the bottom of it.”

The letters request that all three organizations provide internal communications relating to any protest planning or funding, as well as financial documents related to the same, including third-party contracts, vendor agreements and various other business relationships.

“Let me be clear: bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct. Accordingly, you must immediately cease and desist any further involvement in the organization, funding or promotion of these unlawful activities,” Hawley wrote.

Hawley also requested travel records for individuals involved with the organizations if they have been reimbursed, as well as the organizations’ donor lists.

IRS records obtained by Fox News show that CHIRLA has received $34 million in government grants, including three from former President Joe Biden’s administration for $750,000.

President Donald Trump has already cut funding for the organization. Nevertheless, CHIRLA still receives state and city grant funds to support its lawyers fighting against deportations.

CHIRLA is also responsible for creating the so-called Rapid Response Network, the hotline that immigrants use to report ICE raids. The network then sends text alerts, giving migrants an opportunity to hide.

Trump has been vocal about his belief that many of the rioters and protesters in Los Angeles are professional agitators rather than real protesters.

“The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators. They’re insurrectionists. They’re bad people. They should be in jail,” Trump said, going on to suggest that he would support arresting California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his handling of the riots.