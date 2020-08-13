Sen. John Kennedy says Biden, Harris 'represent the new Democratic Party,' 'will massively raise taxes'

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., does not make the Democratic presidential ticket more moderate, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told “Your World” Wednesday, one day after Joe Biden announced the selection of Harris as his running mate.

“Vice President Biden has promised to be the most liberal president in history if he’s elected. And toward that end, I think he picked the right running mate, considering Sen. Harris is very, very, very liberal,” Kennedy said. “I think they represent the new Democratic Party, which I think has clearly moved to the left. I don’t think that’s particularly a newsflash for anyone.”

Biden and Harris debuted together as running mates Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington, Del., with Harris vowing to prosecute the political case against President Trump’s reelection.

Kennedy told Cavuto the duo’s policies were solidly liberal.

“I think they both believe we’re one tax increase away from prosperity and they will massively raise taxes. I think they’re very … very pro-abortion,” Kennedy said. “They think the border is a nuisance. I think in terms of our … enemies across the world, they think we need to be more understanding. I don’t think they believe that weakness invites the wolves, as I do. I mean, I think what you see is what you’re going to get if they’re elected.”

Ultimately, Kennedy said, Harris’ addition to the ticket would likely have little impact.

“People vote for president because of who is the nominee. They don’t vote for president because of the vice president,” Kennedy said. “So I don’t want to overstate this, but I would not consider Senator Harris to be a moderating influence. That’s not a criticism. This is America. You believe what you want. But Kamala’s very liberal.”

