Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Fox News Digital has learned.

Manchin announced he tested positive on Monday morning, clarifying that he is both fully vaccinated and boosted. He says he is experiencing only mild symptoms.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms,” Manchin wrote in a statement. “I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”

The divisive senator is only the latest top-level Democrat to contract the virus.

PROGRESSIVES EAGER TO PRIMARY JOE MANCHIN FOR SIDELINING JOE BIDEN’S AGENDA

MANCHIN DENIES HE OPPOSES DEMOCRATIC SPENDING BILL, SAYS HE’LL WAIT UNTIL AUGUST TO DECIDE

President Biden himself tested positive last week, and his doctors say he is recovering but still suffering from sore throat and other mild symptoms.

“His voice remains deep,” the president’s physician, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, said. “His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also contracted the virus in April, but suffered only mild symptoms.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.