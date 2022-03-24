Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s open to a new version of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda

website maker

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., reportedly told a group of climate activists and energy executives that he is open to supporting a new version of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, with some tweaks, according to a report.

Manchin said that he is open to supporting revised Build Back Better legislation narrowly tailored to address three issues: climate change, prescription drug prices and deficit reduction, Axios reported.

Manchin made the comments in a private closed-door dinner on Monday, indicating that he is serious about returning to the table, but for a much smaller version of Biden‘s original $3.5 trillion proposal, sources told Axios.

“Senator Manchin is always willing to engage in discussions about the best way to move our country forward,” Sam Runyon, a spokesperson for the senator, told Fox News in a statement Thursday. “He remains seriously concerned about the financial status of our country and believes fighting inflation by restoring fairness to our tax system and paying down our national debt must be our first priority.”

“He has made clear that we can protect energy independence and respond to climate change at the same time,” Runyon added. “We must maintain energy independence by advancing an all-of-the-above energy policy to continue producing energy cleaner than anywhere else in the world. Additionally, he continues to believe we can and must lower the cost of prescription drugs for working Americans to ensure no family has to choose between life-saving medications and putting food on the table.”

Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., had long expressed reservations about Biden’s legislation, but the West Virginia senator effectively killed the bill in Dec. 2021 by announcing on “Fox News Sunday” that he would be a definitive “no” on the legislation.

Axios’ sources claim that Manchin has outlined a deal including roughly $500 billion for climate and $1 trillion in new revenue during informal talks. He has not indicated any support for universal preschool or any of the other care-economy proposals included in Biden’s initial “human infrastructure” package.

Manchin is also reportedly insisting on reducing the deficit with at least half of the revenue from new corporate taxes, as well as the estimated savings from allowing Medicare to directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs.

Any skinnier Build Back Better bill will face other hurdles, including potential opposition from Sinema and reluctance on the part of progressive Democrats to vote for a smaller bill.