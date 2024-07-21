Sen. Joe Manchin calls on Biden to step aside, pass torch to ‘a new generation’
Independent Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Sunday called on President Biden to step aside.
“He will go down with a legacy unlike many people as one of the finest and surely a patriot, an American,” Manchin said of Biden during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.” “And so with that, I come with a heavy heart to think the time has come for him to pass the torch to a new generation.”
Manchin changed his party registration from Democrat to independent this year, though he still caucuses with the Democrats in the Senate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.