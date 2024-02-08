Sen. Hawley claps back as ‘pro-terrorist’ activist shouts ‘Hamas will never be eliminated’

Activists from feminist organization Code Pink yelled at Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., in the Senate Hart building on Wednesday afternoon ahead of an expected vote on a clean national security supplemental package that could unlock billions of dollars in aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and citizens in Gaza.

“Don’t give us your talking points… bulls—, you are unbelievable,” one protester can be heard saying in the video provided to Fox News Digital.

Hawley clapped back, “The state of Israel has the right to defend itself.”

“It’s not defense,” responded the protester. Code Pink has called for Israel to impose a cease-fire on its conflict with Hamas that began Oct. 7.

Hawley can be heard in the video saying he won’t “call for a cease-fire until Hamas is eliminated.”

“Hamas will never be eliminated,” the protester said.

SOUTH AFRICA’S GENOCIDE CASE AGAINST ISRAEL SETS UP A HIGH-STAKES LEGAL BATTLE AT THE UN’S TOP COURT

“You’re an antisemitic,” Hawley replied. “If you guys had your way, there’d be a second Holocaust… that’s what you want. Pro-terrorist.”

This isn’t the first time Code Pink activists have mobilized in the Senate. Last month, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., confronted an anti-Israel protester in a Senate office building stairwell on Thursday afternoon, after the woman followed him and claimed Hamas was “legitimately” voted in by the Palestinian people.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tillis can be heard telling the protester, “Hamas has caused this carnage, Hamas has to cease to represent the Palestinian people so we can save them and protect them.”

Tillis fired back at the protester and said “they canceled future elections.”

FRANCE’S NEW FOREIGN MINISTER VISITS ISRAEL, CALLS FOR CEASE-FIRE AND HOSTAGE RELEASE

“They are dictators who have raped and murdered Israelis,” Tillis said. “When the people of Palestine elect somebody in a free election, I’ll be arguing for a cease-fire.”

The unidentified Code Pink protester then said, “Israel won’t let them have an election,” to which Tillis shot back and said, “Hamas will not let them have an election.”

“No, it’s Israel, Israel is the occupier, sir,” she said.

According to its website, Code Pink has “a network of local organizers, online supporters and generous donors, with an emphasis on joy and humor, our tactics include satire, street theatre, creative visuals, civil resistance, and directly challenging powerful decision-makers in government and corporations.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Code Pink for comment. In a previous statement, the organization referred to a statement on their website applauding “the decisive stance the International Court of Justice (ICJ) took in its preliminary ruling on South Africa v. Israel.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Court ordered Israel to cease all actions tantamount to genocide and to facilitate humanitarian aid to mitigate the unfolding humanitarian crisis urgently, which is a crucial step toward justice,” the statement read.

In January, South Africa launched a case at the United Nations’ top court alleging that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide.