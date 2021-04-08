Sen. Hawley: Biden ultimately seeks civilian gun confiscation, while permitting rioters and crime

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Thursday that President Biden sent the message earlier in the day that he has no regard for the Second Amendment despite words to the contrary, while it is evident gun confiscation is the true endgame for him.

Hawley told “The Ingraham Angle” and host Pete Hegseth that when Biden referred to the Second Amendment as a “phony” argument against gun control, he essentially admitted he sees it as a “phony amendment.”

“He doesn’t believe it’s actually in the Constitution, he clearly does not believe in the right to keep and bear arms,” said Hawley.

The senator added that Biden’s plans and that of gun control activist David Chipman, whom he nominated to lead the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), are to “crack down” on the average American.

By appearing permissive of a years worth of rioting and saying or doing little about recurring gun crime in places like Chicago, Hawley said Democrats are “fine with criminals [being] out on the streets having all the firearms they want.”

“[They’re] fine with violence so long as it’s done by criminals — but when law-abiding citizens want to own a firearm legally as the Second Amendment guarantees, they completely lose their minds — and that’s what Biden is proposing to crack down on now.”

“This is really about confiscating weapons. This is what the left has wanted to do for a long time. This is what half the presidential candidates or more on the Democrat side ran on just a year ago in their primaries and it, at the end of the day the only way to make work what Biden and the others want to do in the legislation they proposed, is to have a national gun registry and ultimately to take away firearms from law-abiding citizens.”

Hawley added that Biden’s actions on this and most other things betray claims he is working for the benefit of the American worker.

“This from Joe Biden, the guy who has presided over millions of jobs going to China, who has thought that that’s a great deal, whose economic policies and the Obama-Biden administration hollowed out the working class and now he says ‘if I take away your right to bear arms that that will be good for you economically’? I mean, it’s just insanity.”

Hegseth pointed out that Biden’s choice for ATF chief, Chipman, has made egregious comments mocking Middle America, including a remark last year that they should hide their AR-15s “behind those cans of tuna and beef jerky” and only bring them out “when the Zombies start to appear.”

“You’re a fool,” the host exclaimed. “But he knows better.”

Chipman was also involved in the federal government’s 1993 siege of the Branch Davidian complex in Waco, Texas.