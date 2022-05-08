Sen. Graham: SCOTUS abortion decision will not impact midterms due to ‘incompetency’ of Biden admin

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., had plenty to say about what it will mean if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as indicated in a leaked draft opinion, but he rejected the idea that it will affect November’s midterm elections.

In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” the Republican said that despite giving lawmakers – and by extension, voters – more power in the abortion debate, this will be overshadowed by President Biden’s failures in office.

MCCONNELL SAYS NATIONAL ABORTION BAN IS ‘POSSIBLE’ IF ROE V. WADE IS OVERTURNED

“I don’t believe it will affect the outcome of the 2022 elections at all,” Graham said. “When you go to the grocery store, when you go to a gas station, that’s going to remind you of the incompetency of the Biden administration.”

Graham noted that while “enthusiasm is important,” voters who base their decisions on single issues “seldom decide the outcome of an election.”

SUPREME COURT SET TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, LEAKED DRAFT OPINION SHOWS: REPORT

Discussing the ability of lawmakers – at both the state and federal levels – to address abortion, Graham pointed to how Democrats led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will be holding a vote this week on a bill that would allow abortion at any time during pregnancy. He also referenced his own bill that takes a more limited approach.

“Well Wednesday, we’re going to take a vote … to legalize abortion to the day before birth. That would become the law of the land, but they don’t have the votes for it. I have a bill that would outlaw abortion at 20 weeks,” Graham said, stating that the U.S. is currently on a short list of nations that allow abortion for any reason that late into a pregnancy.

“So Congress will continue to debate this issue, the states will finally have control over this, and here’s the common theme,” Graham continued. “If you don’t like the outcome of the abortion debate, now you can kick people out of office who actually vote. Before, you were shut out, you had no avenue. Five judges, six judges, seven judges determined when life begins and how it ends and I think that was wrong from the start.”