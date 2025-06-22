Sen Cotton warns Iran to seek peace, lists targets not yet hit: ‘Do not tempt fate’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee said the future of the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and now the United States is “really up to Iran to decide.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., appeared on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss American strikes against Iran that he said “severely damaged Iran’s critical nuclear infrastructure.”

“The supreme leader and the ayatollahs in Iran need to understand that President Trump means business,” Cotton said.

“They have a chance to sue for peace here, to dismantle whatever remnants of their nuclear program remain, and to continue to actually survive, because we haven’t targeted the supreme leader, we haven’t targeted their energy infrastructure, we haven’t targeted other critical infrastructure,” he continued.

“That’s an implicit message that Iran still has things that they hold dear, that neither the United States nor Israel has struck. Iran needs to heed President Trump’s warning.”

When asked by ABC’s Jonathan Karl if the U.S. would target Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Cotton said he would not “rule any single target in or out,” but made clear that President Donald Trump “does not bluff.”

“And there are still numerous targets that Iran holds very dear,” Cotton warned. “My message to the supreme leader is look at the lessons of history. Do not — do not tempt fate. Do not target Americans. Heed Donald Trump’s warning,” Cotton said.

The United States inserted itself into Israel’s war against Iran by dropping multiple “bunker-buster” bombs and firing dozens of missiles at Iranian nuclear facilities Sunday morning local time.

Iran lashed out at the U.S. for crossing “a very big red line” with its strikes.

“The warmongering and lawless administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, according to the Associated Press, adding that he would immediately fly to Moscow to coordinate positions with close ally Russia.

