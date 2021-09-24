U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley announced in the wee hours of Friday that he intends to seek an eighth term in 2022.

The 88-year-old Iowa Republican, who has been in the Senate since 1981, posted his plans on Twitter shortly after 4 a.m. CT, along with a video of him going out for his daily jog.

“It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running,” Grassley wrote. “I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided.

“I’m running for re-election–a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us?”

Grassley had been silent for months about whether he would attempt to extend his time in the Senate, the Des Moines Register reported. He told the newspaper that his future plans were one of the topics on his mind during his recent morning exercises.

Grassley has planned a number of events around Iowa for Friday to coincide with his announcement, and will join Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in Des Moines on Saturday at her Harvest Festival fundraising event, the Register reported.

Many national Republicans had urged Grassley to seek re-election as the GOP looks to hold onto its current seats and seek a majority next year, with the chamber currently divided, with the tie-breaking edge going to the Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris, president of the Senate.

Iowa state Sen. Jim Carlin has announced plans to run in the state’s GOP primary but is not considered a serious threat to defeat Grassley, the Register reported.

Grassley’s likely Democratic challenger, Abby Finkenauer, trails him by 18 percentage points in the newspaper’s latest poll, the report said.

Grassley is the current ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, having served as its chairman in the past. He also has served as chairman of the Finance Committee.

He previously represented Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District in the House from 1975 to 1981.