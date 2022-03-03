Sen. Cassidy calls for ‘Operation Warp Speed’ for U.S. energy production

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is calling for an “Operation Warp Speed” project for U.S. domestic energy production, arguing the United States needs to speed up its energy exports much like how the federal government fast-tracked the development of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines.

“We need an Operation Warp Speed for how we permit energy projects – not just for traditional fuel, but also for nuclear and also for renewables,” Cassidy told Fox News Digital in an interview.

PELOSI FAVORS BANNING ALL RUSSIAN OIL IMPORTS INTO THE UNITED STATES

“There’s an urgency to boost domestic supplies because much of the world relies on energy from Russia, which is waging a brutal war against Ukraine. There’s bipartisan support to stop imports of Russian oil into the United States, but Europe relies heavily on Russian energy and can’t easily turn off the spigot without having alternatives ready.

“They’re going to need to buy gas from somebody besides the Russians, which means we have to increase production, as do others,” Cassidy said. “We need to compress the timeline by which we can approve pipelines, LNG (liquefied natural gas) export facilities, etc, so that we can actually get the gas to them as soon as possible.”

Europe imports 40% of its energy needs from Russia, compared to less than 5% for the United States.

BIPARTISAN PRESSURE TO BAN RUSSIAN ENERGY IMPORTS GROWS ON BIDEN

Cassidy intends to introduce his energy vision “soon,” but the gist is that the United States has to start thinking globally about its energy because it impacts the economy and international security.

The crisis is “as existential as COVID” for Ukraine and perhaps the world, Cassidy said, just hours before the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine was on fire after getting shelled by Russian forces.

The United States and Europe have already implemented major sanctions on Russia, which haven’t stopped Vladimir Putin from his ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Now the conversations in Congress have turned to squeezing Russia in the energy sector as another way to stop the war.

“If we robbed them of the profits they get from selling oil and gas, then they’re going to be unable to fund their war machine,” Cassidy said.

WHITE HOUSE SPLITS FROM DEMOCRATIC PARTY ON BLOCKING RUSSIAN OIL IMPORTS; PELOSI SAYS ‘BAN IT’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday she supports banning oil imports from Russia, and West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin and Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski introduced bipartisan legislation to ban imports of Russian crude oil with Cassidy’s support.

But the White House hasn’t signed on over concerns blocking the imports could spike gas prices even more.

“Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on President Putin and Russia while minimizing impact to us and our allies and partners,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday.

“We don’t have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy and that would raise prices at the gas pump for the American people,” she added. “And it’s as simple as less supply raises prices, and that is certainly a big factor for the president at this moment.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration show that in December, the U.S. imported 405,000 barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia, or almost 5% of all U.S. imports for the month. That’s down from about 800,000 barrels in August.

The largest exporters of energy to the United States are Canada and Mexico.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.