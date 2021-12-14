NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut appeared Saturday at the Connecticut People’s World Committee Amistad Awards. CPWC is a Communist Party affiliate political advocacy organization.

Blumenthal appeared at the event to distribute certificates of special recognition to the three recipients of the awards, video from the event posted on Facebook shows.

“We invite you to join the Communist Party in this epic time as we make good trouble to uproot systemic racism, retool the war economy, tax the rich, address climate change, secure voting rights and create a new socialist system that puts people, peace and planet before profits,” emcee Ben McManus told the audience during the event.

Blumenthal was introduced as a “special surprise guest.”

“I’m here to honor the great tradition of activism and standing up for individual workers that is represented by the three honorees here,” Blumenthal said.

The senator also touted President Biden’s Build Back Better plan in his brief remarks.

“There’s a lot to be working for in economic justice, in racial equity, in establishing a $15 minimum wage and holding corporations accountable for the basic treatment of the American people. We need to look at our entire tax system, beginning with Build Back Better,” he said.

Blumenthal also railed against the filibuster, which he said “has been misused by Republicans again and again and again.”

In concluding his remarks, the senator thanked the audience for “your help and support over many, many years.”

Blumenthal is one of the wealthiest senators in the United States, speculated to have a personal fortune approaching $100 million.