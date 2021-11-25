See the pictures: US troops far from home celebrate Thanksgiving across the world

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden thanked U.S. service members and commemorated those who have lost their lives while serving their country in a Thanksgiving Day proclamation Wednesday.

“You know, as we gather together again, our table and our hearts are full of grace and gratitude for all those we love,” the president said in a video message with first lady Jill Biden. “And as Commander-in-Chief, I’m especially grateful to our service members and their families for their sacrifices to our nation.”

BIDEN REPEATS ‘AMERICA IS BACK’ MESSAGE ON MOST EXPENSIVE THANKSGIVING IN HISTORY

The first lady noted that many military families will not be able to celebrate the holiday together and expressed gratitude for their service to America.

“While we celebrate together, many of those military families will be apart from those loved ones,” Jill Biden said. “Whether your spouse is deployed or you’ve settled into yet another base, the holidays just aren’t the same without the people and the communities that make this holiday special. We are so grateful for your service.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s a glimpse into what Thanksgiving looks like for the troops celebrating overseas this year: