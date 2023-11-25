See the photos: US troops celebrate Thanksgiving across the world

President Biden gave a shout-out to the troops spending Thanksgiving away from their loved ones this holiday season and called on Americans to “come together” regardless of differing politics.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden called into to the “Today” show during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday and gave thanks to the troops stationed abroad.

“We’re the greatest nation in the world,” the president told NBC host Al Roker. “We have to come together…stop the rancor, you know? We have to bring the nation together.”

Biden later said he and the first lady spoke with U.S. service members in a call thanking them “for the sacrifices” they make every day for the country.

“This Thanksgiving, Jill and I spoke with members of our Armed Forces to offer our sincere gratitude for the sacrifices they make every day to protect our freedom. They’re the best of us,” the president, who just turned 81 on Monday, wrote in a post Thursday on X.

