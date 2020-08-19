Security guard caught in viral video saying 'I love you' to Biden will nominate him for president: Report

A security guard seen blurting “I love you” to Joe Biden in a viral video will now nominate him for the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket.

Nominating speeches typically go to elected officials, but Jacquelyn Brittany, who declined to publicize her last name, caught the Biden team’s eye when she escorted him up to an interview with the New York Times Editorial Board in 2019.

“I love you, I do,” Jacquelyn told Biden proudly. “You’re like my favorite.” Biden asked her if she had a camera to take a photo together. “You are awesome, oh my God,” she said. The footage was captured for “The Weekly,” a New York Times docuseries, and circulated online.

Ultimately, the Times Editorial Board passed up Biden to endorse Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Biden brushed off the snub. “I got something better,” he said. “I got to meet Jacquelyn.”

BIDEN TELLS LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA LATINOS ‘KEEPING US GOING’ DURING PANDEMIC

Jacquelyn will join Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., on Tuesday night to deliver remarks ahead of the convention’s roll call vote, according to a Washington Post report.

“He’s been through so much,” Jacquelyn said of Biden, whose daughter and first wife died in a car crash and son Beau died of brain cancer. “And he doesn’t show it on the outside. He may feel it on the inside — and I’m that type of person,” she told the Post, adding that she’d faced hard times spending stints in foster care as a child.

AOC JOINS OTHER ‘RISING STARS’ IN GRABBING SPOTLIGHT ON DEM CONVENTION’S 2ND NIGHT

Jacquelyn said at the time she hadn’t realized she would be filmed for the docuseries while escorting the former vice president in the elevator. But she said she was thrilled to find out she’d be able to escort him upstairs.

“Once he came in, he was just genuinely, genuinely nice to people. We don’t get that from everybody,” Jacquelyn said.

Jacquelyn said the idea that she’d get to nominate Biden is “overwhelming.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I never thought I would be in a position to do this,” she said. “I never thought I was worthy enough to do this.”