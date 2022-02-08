Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff whisked out of event by Secret Service over bomb threat

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was whisked out of an event by Secret Service at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., because of a security issue on Tuesday.

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez said that the issue was a bomb threat.

Attending an event about the school’s Black history program in partnership with the National Park Service, Emhoff was removed from the school’s history museum by a Secret Service agent at 2:18 p.m., just five minutes after he arrived. Nadine Smith, the school’s principal, followed shortly thereafter.

Teachers and students also later evacuated, and the incident is reportedly being handled by Secret Service. Smith said that students were dismissed for the day since it will take hours for Secret Service to sweep the building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “I don’t have any updates on this,” when asked about the incident at the daily White House press briefing.

Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington was the first public high school for Black students and counts among its alumni Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who has represented the District of Columbia in Congress since 1991.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.