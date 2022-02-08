Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff whisked out of event by Secret Service for ‘security issue’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was whisked out of an event by Secret Service on Tuesday at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., because of “a security issue,” according to a pool report.

Attending an event about the school’s Black history program in partnership with the National Park Service, Emhoff was removed from the room by a Secret Service agent at 2:18 p.m., just five minutes after he arrived. The school’s principal followed shortly thereafter.

The school was later evacuated, and the incident is reportedly being handled by Secret Service. A school spokesman told a reporter at the scene that the issue was a bomb threat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “I don’t have any updates on this,” when asked about the incident at the daily White House press briefing.

Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington was the first public high school for Black students, and counts among its alumni Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents the District of Columbia in Congress.

This story is breaking and will be updated.