Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative but has adjusted her schedule based on her husband’s diagnosis. Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said she would not deliver her planned remarks at the White House for Women’s History Month “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” Singh said.

During his remarks at the White House event, Biden said he was “particularly proud” of Harris, but noted she “chose not to take a chance since her husband had contracted COVID and feeling very well.”

“I’m told, by the way, when he does that, he’s fine. But out of abundance of caution, she decided she wasn’t going to join us today. But let’s send her our love because she’s something of, you know, how proud she is of our team of real change.”

Harris and Biden last appeared together Tuesday afternoon during an unmasked ceremony with lawmakers to sign the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill.

Emhoff’s positive test comes days after former President Barack Obama announced he had also come down with the virus.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” Obama tweeted Sunday. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”