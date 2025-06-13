Second federal judge sides against Trump’s election executive order

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second federal judge on Friday blocked an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at overhauling elections in the U.S.

Trump’s March 25 executive order sought to compel officials to require documentary proof of citizenship for everyone registering to vote for federal elections, accept only mailed ballots received by Election Day and condition federal election grant funding on states adhering to the new ballot deadline.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.