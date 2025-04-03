SCOOP: White House rallies House GOP on Trump tariff plan in secret call

FIRST ON FOX: The White House is taking a top-down approach in making sure Republicans are united on President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs plan.

U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer briefed House Republican staffers on the administration’s strategy on Wednesday evening, Fox News Digital was told.

Greer opened the call stressing that Trump was ushering in a magnitude of economic change not seen since the post-World War II era.

He also said the U.S. had been subjected to unfair trade practices for decades since lowering its own tariffs against other countries in a bid to bolster global trade, Fox News Digital was told.

WALL STREET FIRMS SEE RECESSION RISK RISING OVER TARIFFS, TRADE WAR

Examples Greer cited for Capitol Hill aides included both Brazil and the European Union, while stressing that exemptions would be made for foreign products already subject to U.S. penalties — rather than double up on the taxes.

While political communications offices often hold coordinated messaging calls on important issues, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that it was the first such communications policy call between this White House and House Republican staff.

It underscores tariffs’ importance in the Trump administration’s policy platform, as the White House works to ensure the GOP is in lock-step on its messaging.

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, a White House official emphasized that the Trump administration has been the most transparent in history, and that the president wants to ensure his allies are armed with the most up-to-date information.

And while the vast majority of Republicans are praising Trump’s moves, some GOP lawmakers have conceded to at least some concerns.

“I think tariffs that are equal to what they’re charging are defensible. We want a level playing field,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told Fox News Digital on Wednesday evening. “The automobile one can be messy because the parts are from all over.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine., spoke out in support of a Democratic bid to exempt Canada from tariffs on the Senate floor Thursday, hours before Trump’s formal announcement.

“The price hikes that will happen for Maine families, every time they go to the grocery store, they fill their gas tank, they fill their heating oil tank, if these tariffs go into effect, will be so harmful,” Collins said of the Canada tariffs specifically.

“And as price hikes always do, they will hurt those the most who can afford them the least. Therefore, I will support this resolution, and I urge my colleagues to do so likewise.”

Another GOP lawmaker who spoke with Fox News Digital on Thursday, however, downplayed any longstanding concerns.

“I think as long as it’s a short-term tool, folks will be OK with it,” the GOP lawmaker said.

During the Thursday evening call rallying House GOP aides, first-term Rep. Julie Fedorchak, R-N.D., sent out a statement backing Trump’s move but conceding she understood the concerns.

TRUMP TO DELIVER ‘LIBERATION DAY’ ANNOUNCEMENT FROM ROSE GARDEN FLANKED BY CABINET MEMBERS

“The U.S. is taking action to address decades of unfair trade barriers that have put American manufacturers, producers, and businesses at a huge disadvantage. I support President Trump’s efforts to create a level playing field and his long-term strategy to strengthen our critical domestic supply chains,” Fedorchak said.

“At the same time, I recognize the challenges these tariffs create for North Dakota’s farmers and producers, and I will continue to advocate for expanding market opportunities for our products as well as other policies to help counter the negative impacts tariffs may create for producers.”

A number of Republican lawmakers were at the White House in support of the announcement on Thursday, including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

“President Trump is sending a clear message with Liberation Day: America will not be exploited by unfair trade practices anymore,” Johnson said in a public statement. “These tariffs restore fair and reciprocal trade and level the playing field for American workers and innovators. The President understands that FREE trade ONLY works when it’s FAIR!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a close Trump ally, wrote on X, “President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are a brilliant economic strategy. Joe Biden left the United States with a whopping $1.2 trillion trade deficit at the end of his regime.”

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Trump’s plan involves a 10% blanket tariff on all foreign imports into the U.S., as well as tariffs up to 50% on both adversaries and allies.

It also introduces some level of reciprocal tariffs on countries that tax U.S. exports, though in most cases, the U.S. rate is lower than the foreign country’s.