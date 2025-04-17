Scoop: Republican National Committee showcases record fundraising as party builds 2026 war chest

FIRST ON FOX: The Republican National Committee (RNC) is quickly coming out of the gate when it comes to fundraising.

The RNC reports hauling in $56.1 million during the January-March first quarter of 2025 fundraising as the national party committee builds resources for next year’s midterm elections, when it will defend its majorities in the House and the Senate.

The RNC, which shared its figures first with Fox News on Thursday, said the haul was a record for the first quarter of a non-election year.

“The RNC is working hand-in-glove with President Trump and the White House to replicate his historic success in 2024,” RNC Chair Michael Whatley said in a statement.

And looking ahead to next year’s midterms, Whatley said that “we’re building up our war chest to expand Republican majorities in 2026 and ensure the President has all the tools he needs to Make America Great Again. I couldn’t be more excited to keep up what we’ve been doing with Vice President Vance as our finance chair.”

As Fox News reported last month, Vance was named the RNC’s finance chair. Vance, who is seen as the front-runner for the 2028 GOP presidential nomination in the race to succeed the term-limited Trump, is the first sitting vice president to serve as the finance chair of a national party committee.

Vance, in a statement, highlighted that “the RNC has already accomplished great work in its mission to build upon President Trump’s historic victory this past November.”

“Republicans have an incredible opportunity looking to 2026, where we can continue on our strong momentum, further grow our majorities and advance President Trump’s America First agenda,” the vice president added. “I’m honored to help spearhead this effort and look forward to the work that lies ahead.”

The rival Democratic National Committee had yet to announce its first-quarter fundraising figures at the time this story was posted.

The DNC had raised $24.3 million through the end of February, compared to $35.2 hauled in by the RNC.