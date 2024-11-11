Schumer won’t allow Dave McCormick at Senate orientation, citing outstanding PA ballots

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is not allowing Senator-elect Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania to attend Senate orientation in the coming week, pointing to outstanding ballots in the state, even though the race has already been called.

Two sources with knowledge confirmed to Fox News Digital that McCormick was not invited to orientation, despite having been projected by the Associated Press to win the Pennsylvania Senate race.

When reached by Fox News Digital, a Schumer spokesperson said in a statement, “With over 100,000 ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania, the race has not been decided. As is custom, we will invite the winner once the votes are counted.”

CORNYN TOUTS LIFETIME FUNDRAISING PROWESS FOR GOP IN FINAL CASE TO SUCCEED MCCONNELL

McCormick’s campaign declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

Several Republican senators took to X on Sunday to slam Schumer for not inviting McCormick. “@AP declared @DaveMcCormickPA winner of #PASen 3 days ago. Denying legit election results & blocking @DaveMcCormickPA from participating in Sen. orientation this week is outrageous & a disservice PA & the country. Casey should concede. He has no path to overturn these results,” wrote National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines, R-Mont.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., who is also running for GOP leader this week, added, “Dave McCormick is the new senator for Pennsylvania. The idea that Schumer would not allow him to participate in Senate orientation is beyond unacceptable. The voters of Pennsylvania have spoken. Looking forward to having Dave’s strong voice in the Senate Republican Conference.”

TIM SCOTT LAUNCHES BID TO CHAIR NRSC AS GOP SEEKS TO CAPITALIZE ON NEW MINORITY GAINS

“Schumer and Senate Democrats are denying the election results in #PASen. Trying to block @DaveMcCormickPA from attending Senate orientation this week is an outrage. Casey must concede immediately or Senate Democrats face consequences,” said Senate Republican conference Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

The Pennsylvania Senate race was called by the AP on Nov. 7, two days after Election Day. McCormick currently leads his incumbent opponent by more than 30,000 votes in the state.

Casey’s campaign did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital regarding McCormick not being invited to orientation.

TOP REPUBLICAN PRIVATELY BACKING THUNE TO SUCCEED MCCONNELL IN GOP LEADER RACE

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Casey said in a statement, “Each day, counties across the Commonwealth are confirming there are more ballots that need to be counted. We know there are more than 100,000 ballots left to be counted including tens of thousands of provisional ballots in counties favorable to Senator Casey, and the McCormick campaign has acknowledged these provisional ballots could impact the outcome of the election while pursuing unsuccessful lawsuits to get them thrown out. Pennsylvanians deserve to have their voices heard, and as state officials have made clear, counties across Pennsylvania need more time to tabulate remaining votes.”

In a Thursday statement, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt said, “Throughout the day, the Department has communicated with counties who continue to conduct a secure election where every eligible vote is counted. We estimate there are at least 100,000 ballots remaining to be adjudicated, including provisional, military, overseas, and Election Day votes. We urge patience as election workers continue to do this important work, especially in contests where the margins are very close.”

However, critics have cast doubt on Casey’s ability to make up the difference with the current outstanding votes.

RICK SCOTT SEES RED WAVE AS ‘BEST CASE SCENARIO’ FOR SENATE LEADER BID AS HE LOBBIES TRUMP FOR SUPPORT

Pennsylvania Republican strategist Mark Harris claimed on Saturday that, “The votes for Casey to win are just not there,” citing Republicans’ record with the type of ballots that are still being counted.

Schumer’s office shared with Fox News Digital that Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., has not been invited to orientation either. The Arizona Senate race is still ongoing and has not been called by the AP.

A spokesperson for the majority leader also noted that Sen. Al Franken did not attend orientation in 2008 due to the close nature of his election. However, Franken’s election was won by only a few hundred votes, while McCormick is leading by tens of thousands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Notably, even a member of Schumer’s caucus referred to McCormick as the senator-elect on Sunday. “While we are losing a good person and colleague in Senator Bob Casey, I believe the Senate will be gaining another good man in Senator-Elect David McCormick,” wrote outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., in a post to X.

Manchin has been known to occasionally go against the Democrat caucus during his tenure.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub