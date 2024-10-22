Schumer-tied group drops millions against Ted Cruz as Dems eye pickup opportunity in Texas

A super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is pouring millions behind new ads in the Texas Senate race, which Democrats see as their best pickup opportunity this cycle.

With about two weeks until Election Day, the Senate Majority PAC announced a new multimillion-dollar digital and radio ad purchase in Texas going against Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Cruz is a two-term senator seeking a third term this cycle.

In the 30-second spot, a woman identified as Dr. Nancy O. claimed, “Texas women are in danger because of Ted Cruz.”

According to her, it is illegal to “provide care” to pregnant rape survivors and pregnant women with “severe complications.”

“Colin Allred will restore a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions,” she said.

“The stakes of Texas’ Senate election couldn’t be higher. Ted Cruz has spent his time in office relentlessly pursuing a deadly agenda and self-enriching politics, utterly indifferent to the needs of Texans – and voters know it,” said SMP President JB Poersch in a statement.

“That’s why Senate Majority PAC is going on offense, reaching voters where they are and working to elect a true, bipartisan leader to represent Texas in the Senate, Rep. Colin Allred.”

Abortion is illegal in most cases in Texas following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which allowed the states to determine their own laws on the procedure.

There is an exception if the life of the mother is in danger, in which case abortions can be performed. However, critics have noted that there is little clarity on what qualifies as a medical emergency under the Texas laws.

The state doesn’t have exceptions for rape and incest, which are frequently supported by Republicans.

Former President Trump has advocated for the issue to remain at the state level, and Republicans have largely gotten behind his stance. In a recent interview, Cruz indicated that abortion policies should be determined by individual states.

National Democrats have conversely planned to codify Roe v. Wade into law if they are granted the presidency and congressional majorities.

In a statement, Cruz told Fox News Digital, “We’ve known from the beginning that Chuck Schumer and the Democrats were going to spend over $100 million to transform Texas and this country. I’m proud of my campaign and unlike my opponent, I’ll never stop fighting for our values, and to keep Texas, Texas.”

The ad campaign comes as the race between Cruz and Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, tightens, with a top political handicapper shifting its rating to “Lean Republican” from “Likely Republican.”

In the latest Marist Texas Poll, Cruz defeated his Democrat challenger 51% to 46%. The poll was conducted between Oct. 3 and 7 and surveyed 1,500 Texas adults. The margin of error for likely voters was ±3.6 percentage points.

