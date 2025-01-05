Schumer says Dems must ‘look in the mirror’ after losing White House, Senate: ‘We did some things wrong’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Sunday conceded that Democrats should regard the 2024 election as a loss and reflect on what went wrong for the party after losing both the White House and Senate and failing to flip the House of Representatives.

Schumer appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he was asked about Democratic strategist James Carville’s assertion that the reason Democrats lost was because of “the economy, stupid.”

“I told my caucus, and I’ll say it here, too, … certainly it was a loss, but it’s also a challenge,” Schumer said of the election.

Schumer said Democrats faced “severe headwinds” to win four of seven contested Democratic Senate seats, though conceded that “we did some things wrong and we have to look in the mirror and see what we did wrong.”

President-elect Trump defeated Vice President Harris to win the White House, while Republicans flipped the Senate and retained a razor-thin majority in the House.

Shumer said “there are some things we didn’t do that we should have done,” such as focusing on working families in America.

Schumer said Democrats talked about the mechanics and details of the legislation, though “didn’t show the kind of empathy or concern, or enough of it, to average working families.”

This failing made working families not “realize how much we have done and how much we care for them,” the minority leader said.

“What we’re going to do is spend time talking to working families, showing them how much we care for them,” Schumer said. “And not just talk about legislation, but talk about the conditions that have made so many working families worried about their futures.”