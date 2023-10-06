Schumer responds to calls for Trump to be speaker of House: ‘No thanks, we’re good’

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., snapped back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., online Thursday afternoon as calls for former President Donald Trump to become the next speaker of the House echo among some GOP lawmakers.

“No thanks, we’re good,” Schumer said on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to the congresswoman. “We’ve seen a Trump rally at the Capitol already.”

Schumer’s post was a dig at Trump, who has been accused as the main perpetrator for the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Greene originally posted, “If Trump becomes Speaker of the House, the House chamber will be like a Trump rally everyday!!”

She added, “It would be the House of MAGA!!!”

Republican lawmakers floated the former president as the next speaker just hours after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted Tuesday. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced the motion to vacate Monday night over McCarthy’s purported failure to uphold promises he made when he was voted in after 15 rounds of votes that lasted days in January.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon his first order of business when the House reconvenes “will be to nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.”

“President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again,” Nehls said.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., followed suit in a post on X on Tuesday evening: “@realDonaldTrump for Speaker.”

The next speaker does not have to be a sitting member in the House, but every speaker in U.S. history has been.

It’s not the first time Trump has been floated as a nominee for speakership. In January, as McCarthy struggled to garner enough votes to secure his speakership, Gaetz cast a ballot for Trump.

McCarthy angered hardliners over the weekend when he passed a short-term spending bill known as a continuing resolution to keep the government open for 45 days to avert a government shutdown and give lawmakers more time to cobble together 12 individual spending bills.

So far, Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Steve Scalise, R-La., have announced bids for the speakership.