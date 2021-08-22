Schumer, Pelosi panned for dancing with Stephen Colbert, Napa fundraiser with Biden’s presidency under siege

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are facing backlash on Twitter after videos showed them yucking it up over the weekend while Afghanistan, and President Biden’s legacy, are under siege.

Schumer was spotted dancing backstage with late-night comedian Stephen Colbert during the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” in Central Park, which was cut short Saturday night due to inclement weather. A video of the dancing, tweeted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spokesman Bill Neidhardt, racked up more than three million views.

Meanwhile, a video posted Sunday by New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel shows Pelosi talking about getting out the vote during a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) retreat in Napa Valley racked up over 650,000 views. Pelosi was criticized for the lack of diversity at the DCCC fundraiser and for donors not wearing masks while sitting within close proximity of each other.

“These vulnerable Democrats will have plenty of time to sip expensive wine with Nancy Pelosi in Napa after voters fire them in the midterms,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement to Fox News.

The videos came one week after Afghanistan’s central government rapidly collapsed to the Taliban following the drawdown of the United States’ military presence in the country. President Biden has repeatedly defended pulling troops out of the country, which fell to Taliban insurgents in just eleven days. Footage shows a chaotic and dangerous scene at the airport in Kabul, where tens of thousands of U.S. citizens, Afghan allies and other Afghans vulnerable to Taliban reprisal are trying to flee the country.

Biden assured Americans just last month that a Taliban-takeover of Afghanistan was not likely and that he trusted “the capacity of the Afghan military.” The president largely avoided cameras during the debacle, watching it unfold from the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

Biden was fiercely criticized Wednesday, three days after the collapse of Kabul, after he gave public remarks about COVID-19 and failed to address the situation in Afghanistan or take any questions.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, who previously said she had a key role in Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, arrived in Singapore on Sunday and has been notably silent on the developments in Afghanistan except for a few tweets defending the pullout.