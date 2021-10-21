Schumer endorses socialist for Buffalo mayor

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has endorsed India Walton, a self described socialist, for mayor of Buffalo.

“Today, I endorse @indiawaltonbflo, the Democratic nominee for Mayor of Buffalo,” the New York Democrat tweeted Thursday. “She’s a community leader, nurse, & mother with a clear progressive vision for her hometown. Dems are at our best when we build a big tent & forge inclusive coalitions to fight for everyday people.”

DEFUND-POLICE SUPPORTER DECLARES VICTORY IN BUFFALO MAYORAL ELECTION

Walton, who defeated Buffalo’s Democratic incumbent mayor this summer and is on the ballot to be mayor in a November 2 election, has been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and is a vocal proponent of defunding the police.

Progressive Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is scheduled to participate in a rally with Walton this weekend.

TED CRUZ: DEMOCRATS WOULD RATHER PLAY POLITICAL GAMES THAN BE HONEST WITH THEIR VOTERS

Walton is all but assured to win the general election in November. There is no Republican candidate in the race.

Asked by reporters during the primary race if she identified as a socialist, she said, “Oh absolutely.”

“I’m just excited to be a part of this movement that is ushering progressive politics into Buffalo,” she told reporters. “Being the third-poorest mid-sized city in this country, we should be considering how we begin to eradicate concentrated poverty and disadvantage, and Democratic socialist leanings are a big step in getting us there.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo’s current mayor, Democrat Byron Brown, was defeated by Walton in the primary but has launched a write-in campaign that most experts believe will fail and has been challenged legally.

If elected, Walton will become the first female mayor in Buffalo’s history.

Associated Press contributed to this report