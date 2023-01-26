Schumer demands FTC investigation into ‘JR-15’ rifle marketed to kids: ‘Disgusting’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he and other Democrats would ask the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the marketing of a “JR-15” rifle to kids, which Schumer called a “disgusting and morally bankrupt new low” in light of recent mass shootings involving children.

“I’m talking about a weapon currently for sale that is actually being marketed by one gunmaker to children, and it has a disgusting, horrified name: the JR-15,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. He said the rifle is being marketed as a “child-sized version” of the AR-15, one that is geared to “smaller enthusiasts.”

“That’s a code for young children,” Schumer said. “So later today, I and a group of my colleagues will ask the FTC to investigate the company that makes and advertises the JR-15.”

“We must shed more light on the prevalence of guns in our society, and regulators must take stronger steps to keep the guns out of the hands of children,” he added.

Wee1Tactical sells the JR-15 and says it’s a way parents can pass down the tradition of hunting and shooting sports to their children.

“Parents and guardians wishing to preserve this tradition have taken the responsibility for introducing children to the safe, responsible use of firearms,” the company says on its website. “The JR-15, a 22LR sporting rifle, is designed to facilitate that, making a young person’s first shooting experiences safe and instructive.”

“We are excited and honored to provide a quality product that will assist families in safely passing on the proud American tradition of responsible gun ownership to the next generation of recreational shooting and hunting enthusiasts,” the site adds.

Schumer spoke just days after seven people were killed in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, and 12 more were killed a few days earlier at Monterey Park in California. Those two events have renewed calls from Democrats to impose new gun control measures.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., reintroduced legislation this week to ban “assault weapons,” which would raise the age requirement for buying certain firearms.

On Tuesday, President Biden said he supports that bill and said Congress needs to act to prevent these sorts of events.

“Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action,” Biden said. “I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this assault weapons ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces and homes safe.”