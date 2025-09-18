Schumer accuses Trump of exploiting Charlie Kirk’s death to launch political ‘witch hunt’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., accused President Donald Trump of exploiting the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in order to go after critics.

Schumer’s charge came as Senate Democrats teed up legislation called the “No Political Enemies Act,” which would prohibit Trump and his administration from weaponizing government agencies. It comes in the wake of late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel’s sidelining by ABC over comments he made related to Kirk.

The top Senate Democrat said freedom of speech is “one of the great hallmarks of our country” but that the Trump administration “is trying to snuff it out.”

“Those who break the law, of course, resort to any source of violence ought to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Schumer said. “But using the tragic death of Charlie Kirk as an excuse to supercharge the political witch hunt against critics is abhorrent, obnoxious and as un-American as it gets.”

“To attack civil society, whether it’s Jimmy Kimmel, civil society organizations or the Trump administration’s perceived political enemies, its crusade is unending,” he continued. “And this is one of the saddest parts of all, because of congressional Republicans’ obeisance to Trump, it’s unchecked because they are scared to stand up to Trump.”

Democrats’ legislation would prevent the administration from using agencies like the Justice Department, FBI and the IRS from going after people for criticizing the government, according to a one-page description of the bill.

It would also hold officials accountable for using their office to go after critics, ensure courts quickly dismiss “abusive actions,” and provide due process for U.S. nonprofits that the government tries to “label as criminal or terrorist organizations.”

Their legislative push also comes after Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier this week that the administration would “go after you if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called her comments “bone chilling.”

“The shooting of Charlie Kirk was a national tragedy,” he said. “It should have been a line in the sand, an opportunity for President Trump to bring this country together to do whatever is necessary to stamp out political violence that’s targeted both Republicans and Democrats, political violence that emanates from both right-wing and left-wing radicalization.”

“But Trump and his lieutenants are choosing a different path,” he continued. “They are choosing to exploit this tragedy, to weaponize the federal government to destroy Donald Trump’s political opposition.”

A DOJ spokesperson referred Fox News Digital to statements Bondi made on her X page, including where she told reporters that the First Amendment is “one of the most important amendments, of course, in our Constitution. We will always protect the First Amendment.”

“But you cannot, you cannot create violence, and that’s what’s happening … and that’s when you cross the line from First Amendment to a crime, and we will prosecute you,” she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately hear back.