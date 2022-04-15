Sasse replies to China’s warning US is ‘going down’ a ‘dangerous path’ after congressional visit to Taiwan

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska responded to Chinese threats Friday after a congressional visit to Taiwan.

Sasse was one of six lawmakers who flew on a diplomatic visit to the Republic of China, often referred to as Taiwan. Sasse was in a group with senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio, Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez. After the Chinese government warned the U.S. its actions were “dangerous,” Sasse released a reply.

“The CCP can’t bully the American people or their representatives in the United States Congress,” Sasse wrote. “Chairman Xi should remember two things: First, Congress plays a foundational role in the interpretation of the Taiwan Relations Act; second, the American people have no love of tyrants and instead instinctively support the freedom-loving people of Taiwan.”

CHINA ACCUSES US, TAIWAN OFFICIALS OF ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’ WITH UKRAINE COMPARISONS

“As President Tsai Ing-wen and I discussed today, the entire world knows that Chairman Xi approved and enabled Vladimir Putin’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” Sasse added. “Xi likes to talk about territorial sovereignty, but the entire world has seen clearly his immoral and foolish decision to side with Putin as he targets civilians in an independent neighboring country.”

The bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers flew to Taiwan for an official visit Thursday, defying threats from the Chinese government.

Lawmakers from both the House and Senate landed in the country Wednesday morning to a warm welcome from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. The Chinese government soon released a statement condemning the visit.

“As the world sees more clearly who Putin and Xi are, they rally more enthusiastically to the side of Ukraine and Taiwan,” Sasse concluded in his statement Friday.

China on Thursday accused U.S. and Taiwanese officials of “playing with fire” after comparisons between the Ukraine-Russia war have been levied against Beijing and Taipei.

Mainland China argues Taiwan is a rogue region of China and not an independent country. The U.S. has tenuously respected that designation for decades, even while sending military aid and occasional visits from U.S. officials to support Taiwan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There is a new wave of tensions across the Taiwan Strait,” Chinese spokesman Wang Webin told reporters. “The root cause is that the authorities in Taiwan keep pushing the independence agenda by soliciting your support and that some in the U.S. attempt to use Taiwan to contain China.

“They have been colluding with each other,” he added.

Fears that China may move to invade Taiwan have risen in recent years, thanks to China’s increasing aggression in the region, including frequent air force flights near Taiwan’s airspace.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.