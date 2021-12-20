NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin said she will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and insisted that the government “better not force” her kids to get vaccinated.

“It’ll be over my dead body that I get a shot,” Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, said during an appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix Sunday. “I will not. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either.”

“Enough is enough, especially when it comes to government telling us what we have to inject in our own bodies,” Palin said.

Palin, who was interviewed by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, tested positive for the coronavirus in March and said she has “natural immunity.”

“Remember [Fauci] said that if you had COVID, you would be naturally immune,” Palin said. “So at the time, we were led to believe we wouldn’t need to have the shot. Well, then they changed their tune.”

“Those of us who have had COVID, they’re telling us that even though we’ve had it, we have natural immunity, now that we still have to get a shot,” Palin added.

Upon receiving a positive diagnosis in March, Palin said her battle with the virus is “perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this.”