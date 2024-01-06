Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mike Huckabee to hold Iowa faith events in support of Trump ahead of caucus

A pair of Arkansas governors will be supporting former President Trump at two Iowa faith events with ahead of the state’s Republican presidential caucuses next week.

GOP Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former Diamond State Governor Mike Huckabee, a Republican, will be supporting Trump at the Hawkeye State faith events on January 8, Fox News Digital has learned.

Sanders told Fox News Digital she is “excited to head back to Iowa on Monday to campaign for President Trump, because we need his leadership back in the White House.”

TRUMP STARTS 2024 IN ‘STRONGEST POSSIBLE POSITION’ IN REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY RACE

“The contrast between President Biden’s disastrous policies and President Trump’s successful policies could not be more clear,” Sanders said. “President Trump made America great and will again.”

The event will be held at the Hickory Grove Community Church in Ottumwa, Iowa, starting at 11 a.m. CT.

The second will be held at First Church of God in Des Moines, Iowa, at 5 p.m.

The events comes as Trump holds a commanding lead in the GOP presidential primary ahead of the January 15 caucus in Iowa.

Trump is heavily ahead of his competition in the polls for the GOP nominaton and is touting his position as the presidential nominating cycle kicks off.

“I am honored to tell you that we are beginning the 2024 Election Year in our strongest possible position since the moment I rode down the Golden Escalator and announced my bid to run for president as a political outsider,” Trump wrote in a New Year’s Day fundraising email to supporters, as he pointed back to the launch of his 2016 presidential campaign.

For Trump, a year makes a big difference.

The former president was the only Republican running for the White House as 2023 kicked off and was quickly joined by a chorus of GOP presidential hopefuls, including his former protégé, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis was neck and neck with Trump early on in the race as more people threw their hats into the ring, including former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump enjoys a formidable double-digit lead over his rivals in the latest polls in Iowa, where the January 15 caucuses lead off the GOP nominating calendar. He holds an even larger lead in the most recent national polls.

The former president is also facing legal trouble amid his third straight White House bid, but it only seems to have had a rallying effect among many Republicans.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed reporting.