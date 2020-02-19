Sanders up by 18 points over 2020 rivals in California: poll

With less than two weeks to go until Super Tuesday, a new poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders leading his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination by double digits in California.

Sanders stands at 32 percent support among likely Democratic primary voters in the Golden State’s March 3 contest, according to a Public Policy Institute of California survey. Sanders is 18 percentage points ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden, who comes in second at 14 percent.

SANDERS TAKES DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD IN ANOTHER NEW NATIONAL POLL

The poll, released Monday night, shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 13 percent support, with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg each at 12 percent.

Sanders has risen 5 points since the previous PPIC poll, conducted a month ago, while both Biden and Warren have each plunged 10 points.

Bloomberg jumped 11 points and Buttigieg doubled his support in the past month. The poll also indicates Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 6 percent, environmental and progressive advocate Tom Steyer – who lives in California – at 3 percent and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii at 1 percent.

The survey suggests that Sanders has been successful in consolidating support among the state’s Latinos and voters younger than 45, with a majority of both groups backing the populist senator from Vermont who’s making his second straight White House run.

“As the campaign moves to larger and more diverse states, Sanders’ support among Latinos and younger voters is noteworthy,” PPIC president and chief executive Mark Baldassare said.

Sanders was last in California on Monday, drawing roughly 10,000 people to a President’s Day rally in the state’s East Bay region.

With 415 presidential nominating convention delegates at state, California is by far the largest of the 14 states that hold contests on Super Tuesday.

The release of the survey in California comes as Sanders has soared in national polling, taking double-digit leads in three new surveys.