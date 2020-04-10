Sanders says he wouldn't 'drop dead' if Trump guaranteed health care for all amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Thursday that he wouldn’t “drop dead” if President Trump guaranteed health care to all amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanders took a shot at Trump during an interview on MSNBC and said Trump has “no ideology.”

“You never know what’s true,” he said. “You never know what’s real or not.”

The coronavirus outbreak has forced governments around the world to take drastic actions to protect their citizens from a highly contagious and deadly disease and also try to ward off financial ruin.

States across the U.S. have ordered residents to stay inside their homes and only leave when absolutely necessary. Trump previously signed the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package as a lifeline to businesses and families and Congress is considering another massive bill.

“You’re hearing it first right here,” Sanders told host Chris Hayes. “He may not call it Medicare for All. I would not drop dead if in one form or another Donald Trump got up and said, ‘you know we’re in a terrible crisis, people can’t afford their health care bills I think we should guarantee health care to all people.'”

More than 16 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past three weeks and that number will likely continue to rise until these orders are lifted. When that will happen seems to be anybody’s guess. Attorney General William Barr recently mentioned May 1 as a possible date.

Sanders had previously touted his own policy to give health care to all Americans in need.

“Medicare for All” was his signature proposal he wanted to replace job-based and individual private health insurance with a government-run plan that guarantees coverage for all with no premiums, deductibles and only minimal copays for certain services.

Sanders recently suspended his campaign against Joe Biden after an insurmountable losing streak at the polls.

He said he wants to work with Joe Biden but the former vice president needs an agenda to respond to the pandemic. Sanders also described Biden as a good politician with “very smart” people surrounding him.

Biden showcased new proposals on Thursday to lower Medicare eligibility to age 60 and forgive student loan debt for low-income and middle-class families.

“Senator Sanders and his supporters can take pride in their work in laying the groundwork for these ideas, and I’m proud to adopt them as part of my campaign at this critical moment in responding to the coronavirus crisis,” Biden said in a release.

