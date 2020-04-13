Sanders endorses Biden for president, after suspending campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday, less than a week after suspending his own campaign for the Democratic Party nomination.

The Vermont senator made the announcement during a livestreamed virtual event with Biden, the former vice president who is now his party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

SANDERS SUSPENDS 2020 CAMPAIGN

“We are in a terrible moment, an unprecedented moment and I know we share the understand that we have to go forward, right now and out of this, in an unprecedented way to address the terrible pain that so many of our fellow Americans are feeling,” Sanders said.

“So today I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat and I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse, to make certain that we defeat somebody who I believe, and I’m speaking just for myself now, is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” he said.

The announcement settles speculation on whether and when Sanders would formally back his former primary rival. He notably did not endorse when he suspended his campaign last week, stoking speculation about a lingering ideological divide — one which still may persist between Sanders supporters and the Biden camp.

In a curious moment during last week’s announcement, Sanders even stressed the importance of continuing to win delegates for his own campaign so he’d be able to exert “influence” on the party platform.

But Biden was visibly reaching out to Sanders and his base, adjusting his own campaign platform in a bid to make it more appealing to progressive voters, many of whom had backed Sanders.

Biden said in a statement last week that Sanders and his supporters “changed the dialogue.”

In Monday’s announcement, Sanders pointed to the coronavirus crisis facing the nation and emphasized to Biden that “we don’t have a choice. We have to come together.”

The populist firebrand who was making his second straight White House run announced that the two campaigns were teaming up for six working groups to tackle the key issues of the economy, education, climate change, criminal justice reform, immigration reform, and health care.

“I have been very pleased that your staff and my staff have been working together over the last several weeks to coming up with a number of task forces that will look at some of the most important issues facing this country,” Sanders said.

The senator acknowledged that “it’s no great secret out there, Joe, that you and I have our differences and we’re not going to paper them over. That’s real. But I hope these task forces will come together utilizing the best minds – people in your campaign and in my campaign – to work out real solutions to these very, very, important problems. I look forward to working with you and bringing some great people into those task forces.”

A gracious Biden thanked his rival, saying, “Bernie, I want to thank you for that. It’s a big deal. Your endorsement means a great deal to me. I think people are surprised that we are apart on some issue but we’re awfully close on a bunch of others.”

And he joked that “you just made me” the nominee.

The former vice president spotlighted that “I’m going to need you – not just to win the campaign – but to govern.”