San Francisco Mayor London Breed has agreed to pay a $22,792 city fine issued by the city’s Ethics Commission for several ethics violations committed while in office, according to reports.

Breed agreed to pay the fine for incidents that shed a light on the mayor’s personal and political dealings, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The commission called the violations “significant,” saying they involved the misuse of her title as mayor for personal benefit.

The allegations included asking former California Gov. Jerry Brown to release her brother from prison after a manslaughter conviction, allowing the former head of Public Works Mohammed Nuru to pay for her car repairs, and accepting but not reporting donations for a float she entered in the city’s annual Pride parade, FOX 2 of the San Francisco Bay Area reported.

In a statement Tuesday, Breed called the terms “fair,” according to the Chronicle.

“There were mistakes made,” Breed said at a news conference. “I take full responsibility for those mistakes and I’ve learned a lot since becoming mayor and being in office. At no time have any of the things related to the stipulation had any impact on my decisions as mayor.”

The settlement comes about three years after Breed and family members sent a letter to Brown asking him to release her brother, Napoleon Brown, who is about halfway through a 44-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter and armed robbery. In the October 2018 letter, Breed said her brother’s punishment had been excessive.

Brown did not grant the release request, but the Ethics Commission said Breed’s letter was a misuse of her city title, the Chronicle reported. She will be fined $2,500 for the letter.

Breed also agreed to pay $8,292 for accepting a gift from Nuru in 2019. The Chronicle reported that Breed acknowledged Nuru paid for her car repairs just weeks after he was charged by the FBI for fraud. According to the commission, she violated city laws that forbid accepting gifts from subordinates.

In 2015, while Breed was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and running for re-election, she wanted to have a float created to ride in during the annual San Francisco Pride Parade. According to the stipulation, Breed asked two restaurateurs to each pay $1,250 directly to the float manufacturer.

The Ethics Commission deemed the payments to be over the $500 campaign contribution limit and not properly recorded in campaign finance disclosures, according to the Chronicle.

“By soliciting and accepting excess contributions, and by failing to disclose the contributions received on her committee’s campaign disclosure statements, Breed violated candidate contribution limit and campaign disclosure requirements of city law,” the agreement said.

Breed was fined $7,500 for failing to disclose the contributions and $4,500 for accepting contributions over the legal limit.

The mayor said she would personally pay the fine if approved by the Ethics Commission at its next meeting on Aug. 13.

