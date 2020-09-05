San Francisco mayor calls Trump a 'terrorist' says it's time to ‘move on' from Pelosi salon controversy

The mayor of San Francisco on Friday called Trump a “terrorist” as she defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her controversial salon visit, saying it was time to “move on.”

“We have a terrorist, we have a dictator who is running this country and Nancy Pelosi is at the forefront fighting against this person everyday, you know, and I’m not trying to excuse what happened,” Mayor London Breed told ABC7 News.

SALON OWNER WHO TANGLED WITH PELOSI RESPONDS TO TRUMP’S CALL FOR HER TO RUN FOR HOUSE

“I’m just saying that to allow an issue like this to turn our city upside down when we got folks who are homeless, we’ve got people who can’t open their business, including these salons. I understand,” she said.

Fox News first reported the California Democrat’s visit to the San Francisco hair salon even though it was closed due to coronavirus-related ordinances.

In security footage obtained by Fox News, and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. PT, the Californian speaker is seen walking through ESalonSF in San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose.

The stylist doing her hair is following her wearing a black face mask. Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were only able to reopen Sept. 1 for outdoor services.

Pelosi dug in over the controversy and claimed that she was “set up.” She said she had been there “over the years many times.”

TRUMP SUGGESTS HAIR SALON OWNER SHOULD BE ‘RUNNING’ THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AFTER PELOSI CONTROVERSY

President Trump and Republicans criticized Pelosi over the visit. Trump on Thursday floated the idea of the salon owner taking over from Pelosi as speaker.

“I want the salon owner to lead the House of Representatives,” he said at a rally.

Breed was asked by the outlet about protesters who demonstrated outside Pelosi’s house, and she said it was time to “move on.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I get that they have these feelings, they are voicing their feelings, but we are doing the very best we can and I know that’s not good enough for them, I understand,” she said. “I get it, but at the end of the day, it is really time for us to move on.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.