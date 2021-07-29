San Francisco DA recall groups nearly double money raise of competitors amid crime spike

Two groups working to recall liberal San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin have raised nearly double the funds than two groups supporting the left-wing DA.

The San Franciscans for Public Safety Supporting the Recall of Chesa Boudin group has raised nearly $650,000, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Another group, the Committee Supporting the Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin, has raised $273,000 since March.

Meanwhile, two groups that support the left-wing DA have raised a combined $485,000.

LEFT-WING SAN FRANCISCO DA FACES RECALL PETITION AMID CRIME SPIKE

Boundin, whose campaign for DA was bankrolled by donations tied to billionaire George Soros, is facing a potential recall over his soft-on-crime approach amid a crime spike, according to activists.

“He refuses to adequately prosecute criminals and fails to take drug dealing on our neighborhood streets seriously. He doesn’t hold serial offenders accountable and has released them from custody without consequences. Boudin’s response to victims? ‘Hopefully’ home burglaries will go down,” states the Recall Chesa Boudin website, which was paid for by San Franciscans for Public Safety Supporting the Recall of Chesa Boudin.

SAN FRANCISCO DA CHESA BOUDIN PLEDGED NOT TO PROSECUTE PUBLIC URINATION

The Committee Supporting the Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin has until Aug. 11 to collect 51,325 valid signatures to get the recall election on the ballot, while San Franciscans for Public Safety Supporting the Recall of Chesa Boudin has until Oct. 25 to collect the same amount of signatures.

“We’ve got two weeks more or less to go, but we are very confident,” recall supporter and the public face of the Committee Supporting the Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin, Richie Greenberg, said of the deadline. Greenberg did not give the exact number of signatures he currently has.

One PAC, called Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, bankrolled $400,000 to recall Boudin, which supporters of the DA describe as “alarming.”

“We know District Attorney Boudin has taken on powerful special interests and now it seems those same special interests are working in the dark to undo the 2019 election,” Julie Edwards, a spokesperson for an anti-recall committee, said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boundin himself sponsored the committee Friends of Chesa Boudin Opposing the Recall. While another group, the San Franciscans Against the Recall of Chesa Boudin, is a local branch of the Real Justice PAC, which works to support “reform-minded prosecutors” and was co-founded by controversial activist Shaun King.

Boudin’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request on the matter.

San Francisco is currently seeing a spike in crimes, notably of shop lifting and hate crimes.

Business owners and security officials in San Francisco have recently decried the “lawlessness” in the city over shoplifting, and some businesses were forced to alter operating hours in response to the crimes.

“This is really bad. I’ve been in the Bay area 20 years, I’ve never seen this,” a local security guard, J.C. Hernandez, told Fox News earlier this month.

“It’s just lawlessness,” he added. “People are just openly coming in and stealing stuff.”

San Francisco has also seen a rise in hate crimes, with police reporting 28 hate crime cases in the month of June alone, and say the number of incidents is likely higher as many are never reported to officials.

“It’s a shock. It’s disturbing. It hurts my heart to see it happen in San Francisco,” said San Francisco Police Commissioner Larry Yee of the crimes, according to KTVU Fox 2.