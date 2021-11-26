San Diego military base erupts into gunfire after man with knife attempts to crash gate
An individual was shot and killed Friday outside the entrance to a Marine Corps Recruit Depot in California.
Base officials told police that the person was shot and killed by a guard outside the gate of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego just off the Pacific Coast Highway.
“Base personnel issued verbal commands to stop the vehicle at which point the individual exited their vehicle and approached with a knife and hostile intent,” First Lieutenant Joshua Collins of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “After several warnings the individual was shot by base personnel. Emergency services were called and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:16 p.m. Further details regarding this situation are currently under investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Service.”