Salon owner who tangled with Pelosi responds to Trump's call for her to run House

EXCLUSIVE: She’s a salon owner and a single mom, and Erica Kious told Fox News Thursday she just may not be able to work in a new assignment from President Trump – Speaker of the House.

After Kious found herself tangling with Nancy Pelosi, who got an illicit blowout at Kious’s E SalonSF in violation of coronavirus restrictions, Trump decided he liked her style. In a tweet Thursday and later at a rally in Pennsylvania, he floated the idea of Kious running for the House of Representatives and taking over as speaker.

TRUMP SUGGESTS HAIR SALON OWNER SHOULD BE ‘RUNNING’ THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AFTER PELOSI CONTROVERSY

“I want the salon owner to lead the House of Representatives,” Trump said at the Latrobe rally.

Kious heard the commander-in-chief’s call, and responded in a phone interview with Fox News late Thursday.

“I see how hard the president fights for America and it has inspired me to do what is right for the people in my industry and small businesses everywhere,” Kious said. “I never expected all of this, but the House I am focused on right now is the House with two little girls under 10, with social-distanced learning. But I appreciate the sentiment.”

Kious added: “But he is my president and I will do what I need to do.”

Earlier, the president tweeted, “Nancy Pelosi says she got ‘set up’ by a Beauty Parlor owner. Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy?”

Fox News first reported the California Democrat’s visit to the San Francisco hair salon despite it being closed due to coronavirus-related local ordinances.

In security footage obtained by Fox News, and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. Pacific Time, the Californian speaker is seen walking through ESalonSF in San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose.

The stylist doing her hair can be seen following her wearing a black face mask.

Pelosi dug in over the controversy and claimed that she was “set up” at the hair salon, which she said she had been to “over the years many times.”

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I have been to many times,” Pelosi told reporters Wednesday. “When they said they could accommodate people one at a time, and we can set up that time, I trusted that.”

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were only notified they could reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only.

“The salon owes me an apology for setting me up,” she added.

Pelosi, on Wednesday, downplayed the fact that she didn’t wear a mask in the salon.

“I just had my hair washed. I don’t wear my mask when I’m washing my hair,” she said. “Do you wear one when you wash your hair?”