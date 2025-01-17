‘Safer, stronger, and freer’: Securing the border set to feature large in Noem’s opening remarks to Senate

FIRST ON FOX: Securing the nation’s border will feature large in South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s opening remarks to Senate lawmakers on Friday as she works to lock down her confirmation as the country’s next secretary of homeland security, Fox News Digital exclusively learned.

“Securing our homeland is a serious, sacred trust that must be relentlessly pursued and can never be taken for granted. Being safe within our borders is an American right, yet Americans feel less safe than they have in decades. For the first time in 30 years, more than 40% of Americans are afraid to walk alone at night within a mile of their home,” Noem is expected to tell the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday morning in her opening remarks.

“President-Elect Trump is going to change that.”

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a copy of the South Dakota Republican’s opening statement, which is set to not only showcase Noem’s vision for a secure and safe nation, but also underscore her rural roots and life in the Mount Rushmore State.

“I’m a wife, mother, a grandmother, a farmer, a rancher, a businesswoman, and a governor,” a copy of the remarks states. “I have spent my life in rural America. I understand what it means to work hard every day to build a better future for our kids and our communities. I come before you today with a deep sense of responsibility and humility as the nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security. And also a commitment to the more than 330 million Americans, whom we will serve to work to keep them safe and secure in their homes, their communities and their country.”

President-elect Donald Trump announced NOem as his pick to lead DHS shortly after his decisive win over Harris in November, pointing to her efforts to secure the southern border amid the immigration crisis under the Biden administration.

The DHS oversees U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement , the U.S. Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Noem’s opening remarks heavily focus on securing the border, including highlighting that she was the first governor to deploy National Guard troops to border states in 2022. She has since repeatedly deployed South Dakota National Guard troops to the southern border in Texas to help stem illegal border crossings as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

“As a nation, we have the right and responsibility to secure our borders against those who would do us harm. And we must create a fair and lawful immigration system that is efficient and effective and that reflects our values. President Trump was elected with a clear mandate to achieve this mission. Two thirds of Americans support his immigration and border policies, including the majority of Hispanic Americans.”

“I was the first Governor to send National Guard troops to Texas when they were being overwhelmed by an unprecedented border crisis. If confirmed as Secretary, I will ensure that our exceptional, extraordinary f agents have ALL the tools, resources, and support they need to carry out their mission effectively. The same is true of my commitment to the outstanding men and women of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They are responsible for apprehending, detaining, and deporting illegal immigrants. Getting criminal aliens off the streets and out of the country will help make American communities safe again. The bravery and dedication of the Border Patrol and ICE are unmatched, and I will restore dignity to their work,” the copy of her remarks states.

Noem is also set to tout her leadership skills in the remarks, including leading the Mount Rushmore State for the last six years, including overseeing thousands of state employees.

“I have led South Dakota for the last 6 years with a focus every day on making our state safer, stronger, and freer. I have focused every day on making the best decisions not just for right now, but for generations to come. I have overseen a state budget of over $7 billion and a state employee workforce of more than 13,000, including more than 7,000 reporting to the Governor. I have addressed important issues like cybersecurity, human trafficking, drug interdiction, and natural disasters – the same challenges facing so many of you here and the people you represent back at home.”

Noem will join the Senate committee with a bevy of high-profile endorsements under her belt, including at least eight police groups and unions throwing their support behind the South Dakota governor for DHS.

Crises have also broken out in the waning days of the Biden administration, including a terrorist attack that shook New Orleans early New Year’s Day and raging fires in the Los Angeles area. Following the attack, Noem picked up an endorsement from Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who warned now is “no time to play around” while calling on Senate lawmakers to swiftly confirm Noem. While the massive and historically Democrat firefighter union, the International Association of Firefighters, also endorsed Noem while the California wildfires first raged earlier this month.

Noem is expected to note that, if confirmed, she will emphasize resiliency in the face of disaster.

“I recognize that homeland security is not only about prevention but also about resilience. When disasters strike, as we know they will, the Department of Homeland Security must be ready to respond swiftly, efficiently, and effectively to protect the lives and property of Americans. As governor, I have worked with FEMA in response to a dozen natural disasters in South Dakota. These have included historic floods, tornados, blizzards, wildfires, a derecho, and even a global pandemic. As Secretary, I will enhance our emergency preparedness and strengthen FEMA’s capabilities. We will ensure that no community is left behind and that life-saving services like electricity and water are quickly restored,” she said.

She is set to also turn her attention to cybersecurity in the nation, vowing to prioritize protecting the nation’s energy grids and financial systems from “foreign adversaries and criminal actors.”

“In the coming days, we have to think and plan bigger, faster, and smarter. I fully acknowledge that we in Washington do not have all the answers. Therefore, I will leverage public-private partnerships and advance cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technologies to protect our nation’s digital landscape. I have a proven track record doing this in South Dakota. I have helped make Dakota State University a global leader in cybersecurity education because we recognize the need to address this emerging threat. I will take this proactive approach if given the opportunity to serve as Secretary,” the copy of the remarks states.

Noem has served as South Dakota’s governor since 2019, gaining national attention and praise from conservatives during the pandemic when her state eschewed lockdown orders and mask mandates common in liberal states such as California and New York.

“I am committed to working with this committee, with Congress, and with the dedicated men and women of the Department of Homeland Security to fulfill our mission. Together, we can ensure that the United States remains a beacon of freedom, safety, and security for generations to come. Thank you for the opportunity and honor to appear before you today. I look forward to your questions. I hope to earn your trust and, hopefully, your vote as we embark on this critical work together,” she is expected to say on Friday morning.