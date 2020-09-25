Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket arrives at US Capitol to lie in state

Mourners paid tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday for having “changed the course of American law,” as the liberal trailblazer lay in state at the U.S. Capitol.

“Pursuing justice took resilience, persistence, a commitment to never stop,” Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt said. “Through meticulous, careful lawyering, she changed the course of American law.”

Ginsburg died a week ago at 87, and the ceremony comes after days of tributes and memorials for her. The ceremony will include elected officials — including former Vice President Joe Biden — as well as family and other invited guests.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was with “profound sorrow” that she welcomed Ginsburg and opened the private service.

Ginsburg is the second figure to lie in state during the pandemic after the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., was the first African-American to lie in state. Ginsburg is the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state.

Civil Rights pioneer Rosa Parks lay “in honor” in the Capitol Rotunda on October 29, 2005. She was the first woman to be so recognized in the Rotunda. Lying in “honor” is considered to be one level below “state.”

Ginsburg has lain in repose for two days at the Supreme Court, where thousands of people paid their respects, including President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Thursday.

There was also a pair of musical selections from mezzo soprano Denyce Graves, with Lauren Ward on piano. Among the songs was American Anthem — which concludes “Let me know in my heart when my days are through America. I gave my best to you.”

Members of the House and Senate who are not invited to the ceremony because of space limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to pay their respects before a motorcade carrying Ginsburg’s casket departs the Capitol early afternoon.

