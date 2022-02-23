Russia’s Ukraine invasion makes waves in Ohio Senate race

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is bleeding into Ohio’s Senate GOP primary, and it’s highlighting divisions among Republicans over how to handle foreign alliances and threats from countries like Russia.

The back-and-forth came between Republican candidates Jane Timken, Mike Gibbons and J.D. Vance.

The exchange, in statements and on social media, underscored the differences between some Republicans who say the U.S. should make domestic issues its main focus and those who advocate a robust foreign policy against competitors like Russia.

Vance accused the other two candidates of “jumping on the America last bandwagon.” Timken, meanwhile, said Americans want leaders to “stand up to our enemies” and Gibbons’ campaign said Vance is “choosing to sling false accusations.”

MANDEL-HARPER OHIO SENATE DEBATE GOES OFF THE RAILS IN CLEVELAND

After Russia sent troops into Ukraine Monday, Timken slammed President Biden’s “weak and feckless leadership” that “emboldened Russia” with a series of bad policies.

“While I am 100% opposed to sending U.S. troops to Ukraine and believe intervening militarily would be a mistake, Biden must immediately impose sanctions and respond with strength,” Timken said.

“I believe ‘America First’ means protecting American security interests at home and abroad, and a Russian-controlled Ukraine will directly impact energy prices, causing Ohioans to pay more at the gas pump, fuel food inflation, and further disrupt supply chains while sending a blaring signal to China, North Korea and Iran that America and our allies are vulnerable,” Timken added.

Gibbons also said Russia needs to “be isolated politically and economically and face tough economic sanctions.” He added that President Biden’s “policy of appeasement has failed. His statement in January telegraphing a non-response to a ‘minor incursion’ by Russia into Ukraine sent a clear message of weakness to Vladimir Putin.”

NEW FIREWORKS OVER SUPPORT FOR TRUMP IN OHIO’S GOP SENATE PRIMARY

But Vance shot back that the candidates are focusing on an issue that doesn’t really affect Americans at home but may lead to lost blood and treasure thousands of miles away.

[T]he Russia-Ukraine border dispute has nothing to do with our national security, no American interest is served by intervention.

— J.D. Vance, Ohio GOP Senate candidate

“Vladimir Putin is an evil man, who has done a number of evil things during his time in government,” Vance said. “But spare me the performative affection for the Ukraine, a corrupt nation run by oligarchs, that is as close to a functional democracy in 2022 as Afghanistan was when Joe Biden handed it over to the Taliban in 2021.”

Vance said he is praying for innocent Ukrainians, but that it’s not the United States’ job to get involved.

“[T]he Russia-Ukraine border dispute has nothing to do with our national security, no American interest is served by intervention, and… the obsession with Ukraine from our idiot leaders serves no function except to distract us from our actual problems,” he added.

Vance said the statements from Gibbons and Timken reflect the foreign policy of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., rather than former President Donald Trump. And he added that politicians should be focused on the border crisis and the drug crisis instead.

HOT-BUTTON ABORTION ISSUE LATEST BATTLE IN OHIO GOP SENATE PRIMARY AS VANCE, GIBBONS TRADE BARBS

But the campaigns of Timken and Gibbons shot back that neither candidate wants to send troops to Ukraine and that they are simply advocating for the U.S. to stand up for its interests.

“Ohioans want a Senator that can walk, chew gum & put America First all at the same time,” Timken tweeted.



next



prev



next



prev



“Mike Gibbons is 100% opposed to the deployment of American troops to Ukraine, and said as much in the release. Instead of focusing on how Joe Biden has failed, J.D. in an act of desperation is choosing to sling false attacks – once again proving he’s not ready to be a U.S. senator,” Gibbons spokesperson Brianna Kraemer said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timken is the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, Vance is a venture capitalist and author of the book “Hillbilly Elegy,” and Gibbons is an investment banker from Cleveland.

The Ukraine tiff is just the latest heated back-and-forth in the Ohio GOP Senate primary that’s proven to be potentially the most combustible race of the midterms. The GOP candidates, who also include state Sen. Matt Dolan and former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, are also furiously competing for former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

The person who wins the GOP primary is likely to face Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in the general election, although he does face a long-shot yet energetic primary opponent in progressive Morgan Harper.