Russia says ‘Trump is not being sufficiently informed’ after calling Putin ‘absolutely CRAZY’

Russia is claiming President Donald Trump is “not being sufficiently informed” about the war in Ukraine after he recently said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “gone absolutely CRAZY!”

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov made the remark in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, according to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

“Trump says a lot of things. We, naturally, read and follow all of this. But in many ways, we come to the conclusion that Trump is not being sufficiently informed about what is really happening in the context of the Ukrainian-Russian confrontation,” Ryabkov reportedly said.

Ryabkov added that Trump is not being kept up to date with Ukrainian strikes on Russian cities – which he described as “terrorist attacks” — and said Trump also “does not fully understand that the Russian Federation is striking exclusively at Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities or military-industrial complex facilities,” the news agency reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Trump has unsuccessfully been aiming to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

“Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia! Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop,” Trump continued.

“This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not ‘Trump’s,’ I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred,” Trump also said.